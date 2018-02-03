Las Animas County jail officer & inmate arrested on drug charge

A Las Animas County Detention Center officer has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

According to Sheriff James Casias, Detention Center Officer Eric Sanchez and inmate Steven Valdez have been charged with 1st degree introduction of contraband for allegedly bringing drugs into the Las Animas County Detention Center.

Trinidad resident Joseph James Cordova was allegedly involved in the crime and is facing the same charges as Sanchez and Valdez. The Sheriff said Cordova transported drugs and money to Sanchez.

Sanchez has been fired from his job. The investigation is ongoing.