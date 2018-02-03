Quantcast

Las Animas County jail officer & inmate arrested on drug charge - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Las Animas County jail officer & inmate arrested on drug charge

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY -

A Las Animas County Detention Center officer has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.

According to Sheriff James Casias, Detention Center Officer Eric Sanchez and inmate Steven Valdez have been charged with 1st degree introduction of contraband for allegedly bringing drugs into the Las Animas County Detention Center.

Trinidad resident Joseph James Cordova was allegedly involved in the crime and is facing the same charges as Sanchez and Valdez. The Sheriff said Cordova transported drugs and money to Sanchez.

Sanchez has been fired from his job. The investigation is ongoing.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

  • How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-03 05:41:05 GMT

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

  • CO teacher accused of assaulting student who wouldn't stand for pledge

    CO teacher accused of assaulting student who wouldn't stand for pledge

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:07 GMT
    A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.  Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Me...
    A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.  Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Me...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?