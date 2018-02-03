Las Animas County jail officer & inmate arrested on drug charge

A Las Animas County Detention Center officer has been arrested for allegedly bringing drugs into the jail.
According to Sheriff James Casias, Detention Center Officer Eric Sanchez and inmate Steven Valdez have been charged with 1st degree introduction of contraband for allegedly bringing drugs into the Las Animas County Detention Center.
Trinidad resident Joseph James Cordova was allegedly involved in the crime and is facing the same charges as Sanchez and Valdez. The Sheriff said Cordova transported drugs and money to Sanchez.
Sanchez has been fired from his job. The investigation is ongoing.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
