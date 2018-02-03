Quantcast

Eustachy placed on administrative leave by CSU

Colorado State has placed basketball coach Larry Eustachy on administrative leave while the school looks into the "climate of the program."
  
Athletic director Joe Parker says in a statement that assistant Steve Barnes will coach Saturday's game against Nevada and "until the assessment is complete."
  
Parker says the university is proceeding "as expeditiously as possible, understanding the importance of a thorough and fair process." He adds that "no conclusions have been made."
  
On Wednesday, Parker said the school was evaluating the team but offered no details. Eustachy coached that night.
  
Eustachy is in his sixth year with the Rams. During the 2013-14 season, the school said he created an atmosphere of "fear and intimidation" among his players.

