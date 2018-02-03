Quantcast

Southern Colorado lawmakers push for local V.A. hospital - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Southern Colorado lawmakers push for local V.A. hospital

Posted: Updated:
PUEBLO -

Two Pueblo lawmakers want to see a V.A. hospital in southern Colorado. 

'I think there's been a case for a long time,'  said Senator Leroy Garcia (Pueblo-D), a marine veteran, who is sponsoring a memorial in the legislature for the hospital.

In a joint memorial, which is a form of resolution, Sen. Garcia and Representative Daneya Esgar (Pueblo-D) are calling on congress to put a hospital in southern Colorado. 

Sen. Garcia and Rep. Esgar, along with Adams county based representative Phil Covarrubias are the prime sponsors of the memorial. 

'One of the things we really need to be talking about is that effort when we say we support veterans, what does that look like? I know for so many veterans I talk to here in southern Colorado, it's not that the V.A.'s not providing good care, it's the distance of traveling to Denver, it's the congestion along I-25, it's the specialty care.'

Garcia says a growing population of more than 86,000 veterans in southern Colorado is part of the reason why a V.A. hospital is needed in the area. 

'Obviously I'm making the pitch that Pueblo is best positioned for that, but I think Colorado Springs is also,' said Garcia. 

In order for this to happen, it would take an effort from lawmakers on capitol hill. 

'I think there are lessons to be learned on Congress' behalf and I would call on our federal delegation to hold our V.A. a little more accountable,' said Garcia. 

Still, the memorial is getting a lot of support from members of the Colorado General Assembly. 

The memorial already has 22 senators and 24 representatives listed as sponsors, with many from Southern Colorado putting their name to the memorial. 

The support, which Garcia says didn't surprise him, 'our colleagues talk a lot about supporting veterans,' said Garcia. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

  • How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-03 05:41:05 GMT

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

  • CO teacher accused of assaulting student who wouldn't stand for pledge

    CO teacher accused of assaulting student who wouldn't stand for pledge

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:22 PM EST2018-02-02 19:22:07 GMT
    A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.  Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Me...
    A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.  Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Me...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?