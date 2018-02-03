Low radiation risk found in cell phone study

An intriguing new government research project examines whether cell phones cause cancer.
To find out whether there's any connection between cell phones and cancer researchers from the National Institutes of Health's National Toxicology Program exposed rats and mice to high levels of radiofrequency radiation, nine hours a day for more than two years.
They failed to prove a strong link between radiation and any health problems except one: tumors surrounding nerves in the hearts of male rats.
For humans who text, watch videos and sometimes even talk on cell phones, the concern has been whether radiofrequency radiation might lead to brain tumors.
In a statement to NBC News the wireless industry says there's no evidence of that, saying "since the introduction of cellphones in the mid-1980s, the rate of brain tumors in the United States has remained stable."
Brain cancer experts agree, saying the real danger of cell phones is from texting while driving.
"We know that this clearly has been linked to MVAs and accidents and we know that that's a significant source of morbidity," says Dr. Andrew Sloan of the UH Cleveland Medical Center.
If there's any lingering concern about possible cancer risks, the government researchers themselves say they have not changed their own cell phone habits.
