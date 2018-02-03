Long term solution for CPW funding sought with Future Generations Act

A bipartisan group of Colorado lawmakers has introduced a new bill with the hopes of ensuring access to Colorado's natural resources for future generations, by finding a long-term funding solution for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Senate Bill 18-143, or the Hunting, Fishing, and Parks for Future Generations Act was introduced on Monday, Jan. 29.
The bill is sponsored by two Republicans - Sen. Don Coram of Montrose and Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida - as well as two Democrats - Sen. Stephen Fenberg of Boulder and Rep. Jeni Arndt of Fort Collins.
CPW said the bill was introduced after roughly three years of public meetings with legislators and outdoor enthusiasts, regarding the agency's financial challenges and the future of Colorado's outdoor recreation, state parks, and wildlife.
CPW receives less than one percent of it's annual budget from general fund tax revenue. They rely primarily on sales of hunting and fishing licenses, park passes, and camping fees. With the proposed bill, the agency is seeking approval to adjust fees to cover the rising costs associated with managing wildlife, protecting habitat, and maintaining and improving state parks to meet the needs of a growing population.
With new funding the bill would bring, CPW said they are committed to pursuing the following goals and objectives by 2025:
In order to achieve these objectives, the bill would adjust fees for hunting and fishing licenses, as well as park passes. Hunting and fishing licenses would increase by $8. For example, an annual fishing license would increase from $26 to $33, and an elk tag would increase from $45 to $53. The bill would however reduce the price of an annual fishing license for those 16 and 17-years-old to $8. It would also allow the Parks and Wildlife Commission to implement other license discounts, in order to introduce a new generation of hunters and anglers to the outdoors.
In addition to licenses, the proposed bill would CPW to raise state park entrance fees. Any increase though would be capped at $1/year for a daily pass, and $10/year for an annual pass.
For more information on the Future Generations Act, you can visit the CPW website at the following link: Future Generations Act
