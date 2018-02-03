Propane explosion sparks fire in homeless camp

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday night, CSPD officers were sent to the wooded area just south of 100 W. Las Vegas Street to assist CSFD with a grass fire.

CSPD said their investigation revealed that a homeless camp was using a propane tank that exploded and started the fire.

The explosion caused the surrounding woods and several tents to catch fire.

One male was reported to have minor injuries consisting of burns to his face, arms, and chest.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.