Propane explosion sparks fire in homeless camp

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday night, CSPD officers were sent to the wooded area just south of 100 W. Las Vegas Street to assist CSFD with a grass fire.
CSPD said their investigation revealed that a homeless camp was using a propane tank that exploded and started the fire.
The explosion caused the surrounding woods and several tents to catch fire.
One male was reported to have minor injuries consisting of burns to his face, arms, and chest.
He was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
