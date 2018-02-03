Quantcast

Propane explosion sparks fire in homeless camp - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Propane explosion sparks fire in homeless camp

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday night, CSPD officers were sent to the wooded area just south of 100 W. Las Vegas Street to assist CSFD with a grass fire.

CSPD said their investigation revealed that a homeless camp was using a propane tank that exploded and started the fire.

The explosion caused the surrounding woods and several tents to catch fire.

One male was reported to have minor injuries consisting of burns to his face, arms, and chest.

He was transported to Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

  • Reservoir water levels rise, causing closures at Lake Pueblo State Park

    Reservoir water levels rise, causing closures at Lake Pueblo State Park

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:20 PM EST2018-02-03 03:20:28 GMT

    It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
    The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.

    It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
    The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.

  • How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-03 05:41:05 GMT

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?