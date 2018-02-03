Quantcast

Missing endangered adult found in Fountain

Written By Tyler Dumas
FOUNTAIN -

Friday afternoon, the Fountain Police Department alerted the public to a missing man with autism.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Jason Pak.

The Fountain Police Department is now reporting that Pak was found at 8:45 p.m. Friday night, walking on Powers Blvd.

He is now safe and has been returned home to his family.

