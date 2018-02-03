Illegal Marijuana grow busted in eastern El Paso County

On Friday Feb. 2, the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI), along with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in the 5400 block of Slocum Road. This area is an unincorporated part of El Paso County.

The departments said this was part of an on-going marijuana investigation.

During the search, an outbuilding was discovered to have been converted into a fully functional grow operation. Investigators said they discovered 38 large plants and over 20 pounds of packaged marijuana. Two rifles and $4,000 in cash were also seized from the property.

According to the MVNI, they had received eight Crime Stoppers tips over the last year in regards to marijuana being grown at the residence. They also said that they have more than 600 active marijuana tips throughout Colorado Springs, Fountain, El Paso and Teller Counties.