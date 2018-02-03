Illegal Marijuana grow busted in eastern El Paso County

On Friday Feb. 2, the Metro Vice, Narcotics, & Intelligence Division (MVNI), along with the El Paso County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in the 5400 block of Slocum Road. This area is an unincorporated part of El Paso County.
The departments said this was part of an on-going marijuana investigation.
During the search, an outbuilding was discovered to have been converted into a fully functional grow operation. Investigators said they discovered 38 large plants and over 20 pounds of packaged marijuana. Two rifles and $4,000 in cash were also seized from the property.
According to the MVNI, they had received eight Crime Stoppers tips over the last year in regards to marijuana being grown at the residence. They also said that they have more than 600 active marijuana tips throughout Colorado Springs, Fountain, El Paso and Teller Counties.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...