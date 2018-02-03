Saturday Morning Weather; Warm today...colder Super Bowl Sunday

Today's Forecast:

A broad, prolonged northwest flow from western Canada means dry conditions through Monday, and maybe beyond. It also means that we will be affected by anything in it's flow, but any cold air outbreaks (Sunday and Tuesday) will be short-lived, once winds turn westerly after each...which brings down-sloping milder conditions. There is a small chance for flurries midday Sunday and again Monday night into Tuesday, but that's about it.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 58; Low - 28. Partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 65; Low - 25. Partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 63; Low - 31. Mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 50; Low - 29. Partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - 48; Low - 28. Partly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

PLAINS: High - 66; Low - 27. Partly to mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 62; Low - 26. Mostly sunny skies, breezy with mild temps. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: The roller coaster temperatures continue as we cool down into the low 40s Super Bowl Sunday. Perhaps a midday flurry. Then, a dramatic warm up again for Monday, and another cool-down for Tuesday.