Fire destroys detached garage

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Firefighters battled flames in a detached garage at 6255 Sorpressa Lane overnight. While no one was reportedly injured in the blaze, the garage is considered a complete loss.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what caused the fire and you may see fire equipment in the area.

