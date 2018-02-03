Putting the football in Super Bowl LII

What is the most important part of a football game? The football of course! Wilson workers are working tirelessly in the days leading up to the big game getting that essential piece ready for Sunday.
Grant Meech spoke with some of those workers and has more in the video attached to this article.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
More than a dozen dogs are now in the care of Pueblo Animal Services after several arrests in a suspected dog fighting ring.
