UCCS baseball drops season opener 6-1

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team suffered a 6-1 setback in their season-opener Friday on the road at No. 14 Cal Poly Pomona.

The Mountain Lions' bats were held to just two hits in the game, with the lone UCCS run coming in the top of the ninth inning when Scott Martinez blasted the team's first home run of the campaign.

Cody Norton got the other hit for UCCS in the fourth inning, picking up a double. He managed to advance to third base on a fly ball from Zach Hall, but was unable to earn a run for the Mountain Lions, who trailed 2-0 at that point.