Quantcast

Friday high school hoops action - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Friday high school hoops action

Posted: Updated:

An exciting night of high school basketball took over Southern Colorado on Friday night. Here's where our cameras ended up:

Fountain Fort Carson vs. Rampart girls, Final Score: Rams 42 Trojans 35

Woodland Park vs. The Classical Academy, Final Score: Titans 60 Panthers 56

Falcon vs. Lewis-Palmer, Final Score: Rangers 82 Falcons 67

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?