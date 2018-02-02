Friday high school hoops action

An exciting night of high school basketball took over Southern Colorado on Friday night. Here's where our cameras ended up:
Fountain Fort Carson vs. Rampart girls, Final Score: Rams 42 Trojans 35
Woodland Park vs. The Classical Academy, Final Score: Titans 60 Panthers 56
Falcon vs. Lewis-Palmer, Final Score: Rangers 82 Falcons 67
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
It may be a popular spot for boaters, but Lake Pueblo is on a mission: to store water for nearby municipalities to use.
The drought contingency plan is made even more critical by current dry snow conditions.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
More than a dozen dogs are now in the care of Pueblo Animal Services after several arrests in a suspected dog fighting ring.
More than a dozen dogs are now in the care of Pueblo Animal Services after several arrests in a suspected dog fighting ring.