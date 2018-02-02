Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Otero County

Colorado State Patrol said both alcohol and speed were a factor in a crash which seriously injured a motorcycle rider on Highway 266 east of Rocky Ford Friday.
Troopers said 48-year-old Melecio Baca crashed a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. Friday. CSP said he was ejected from the motorcycle .
He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
Troopers also said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.
