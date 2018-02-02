Man seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Otero County

Colorado State Patrol said both alcohol and speed were a factor in a crash which seriously injured a motorcycle rider on Highway 266 east of Rocky Ford Friday.

Troopers said 48-year-old Melecio Baca crashed a 2017 Suzuki motorcycle around 5:20 p.m. Friday. CSP said he was ejected from the motorcycle .

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Arkansas Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.

Troopers also said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.