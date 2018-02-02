Collaboration working to prevent outdoor overuse in the Pike Peak Region

A growing collaboration in the Pikes Peak Region is working to elevate the local business and environmental approach to outdoor recreation. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance brings any group with an interest in the outdoors to the table to look for shared ideas, concerns and solutions. "To all collaborate together to make this region known for outdoor recreation and to protect the resource, so it's a vibrant place to be," said Pike Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Executive Director, Beck Leinweber.

The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance was launched with the idea that recreation is more than a bonus on the edge of many Southern Colorado communities. "If we don't have a healthy resource and if we aren't providing positive fun experiences for people then the business doesn’t survive. So we have to have conservation tied into the business," said Leinweber. Outdoor oriented businesses and economic development are part of the alliance, environmental groups are also at the table.

An example of the work by alliance members launches next week. It is the new website, PikesPeakOutdoors.org. It works to relieve pressure on popular and heavily used local outdoor spots, by showing overlooked alternatives. "Instead of highlighting the same key, wonderful places, there are additional places where people can go recreate." By spreading crowds to more areas, the goal is preventing damage from overuse at other outdoor locations.