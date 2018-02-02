Victim in apparent abduction located safe

Colorado Springs Police said they found a woman who they say was assaulted and appeared to be abducted Friday morning off of N. Murray Boulevard.
Police located 27-year-old Tamara Shay Romero and they said she is safe.
Police said she was taken in an apparent abduction around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the 600 block of N. Murray Blvd.
Officers said they were looking for 34-year-old Michael Ryan Annis in connection to the crime. He was described as a 6'0 tall Hispanic man, weighing about 270 pounds with brown eyes. He was either bald or had brown hair.
Police said they are also looking for a 2017 gray colored Honda Accord 4 door sedan with the Colorado license plate: MOH-878.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.
A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.