Victim in apparent abduction located safe

Colorado Springs Police said they found a woman who they say was assaulted and appeared to be abducted Friday morning off of N. Murray Boulevard.

Police located 27-year-old Tamara Shay Romero and they said she is safe.

Police said she was taken in an apparent abduction around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the 600 block of N. Murray Blvd.

Officers said they were looking for 34-year-old Michael Ryan Annis in connection to the crime. He was described as a 6'0 tall Hispanic man, weighing about 270 pounds with brown eyes. He was either bald or had brown hair.

Police said they are also looking for a 2017 gray colored Honda Accord 4 door sedan with the Colorado license plate: MOH-878.