Police search for man with autism

The Fountain Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing man with autism.
Police said 27-year-old Jason Pak was last seen Friday near his home in the 7900 block of Bonfire Trail in Fountain. He is described as Asian, five foot ten, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket with black stripes and a pair of black pants.
Anyone with information regarding the location of Jason is asked to contact the Fountain Police Department at 719-382-8555 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.
A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.