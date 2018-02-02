Pikes Peak Regional Hospital to join UCHealth

Pikes Peak Regional Hospital will join UCHealth later this spring, which means patients from Woodland Park, Teller, Park and El Paso counties will continue to be covered.

The agreement was signed and made official on Feb. 1st according to a news release. The current hospital employees will transfer over to UCHealth in early April.

"Pikes Peak Regional Hospital provides essential services, close to home, for patients in Teller and Park counties. We are excited to join UCHealth because, as part of this larger health care network, we will be able to provide our patients with a greater depth of services while focusing on our purpose – improving health throughout the Pikes Peak region," said Kim Monjesky, PPRH chief executive officer.

The hospital is described in the release as a critical access hospital with 15 licensed beds and 120 employees. The organizations have previously worked together and collaborate with specialists and other services.

"Our top priority is providing the very best care, close to home, for patients throughout the Pikes Peak region," said UCHealth Memorial President and CEO Joel Yuhas. "By working together, Memorial and Pikes Peak Regional Hospital will be able to enhance the services currently available in Woodland Park, while improving the experience of patients who need advanced care or specialists in other UCHealth locations."