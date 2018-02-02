Police activity in Colorado Springs neighborhood

A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.

The man is charged with kidnapping and assault. The standoff started at midnight when police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance.

There was a heavy police presence at Mountainside and Fall River Drive in Colorado Springs for most of the afternoon Friday.

Officers said they have been out in the neighborhood for several hours. A shelter in place order for one block of Mountainside between Fall River and Montarbor was lifted.