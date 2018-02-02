Quantcast

Police activity in Colorado Springs neighborhood - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police activity in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Police activity in Colorado Springs neighborhood. Police activity in Colorado Springs neighborhood.
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A standoff in a Colorado Springs neighborhood ends peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.

The man is charged with kidnapping and assault. The standoff started at midnight when police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance. 

There was a heavy police presence at Mountainside and Fall River Drive in Colorado Springs for most of the afternoon Friday.

Officers said they have been out in the neighborhood for several hours. A shelter in place order for one block of Mountainside between Fall River and Montarbor was lifted.  

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?