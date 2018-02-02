CSFD crews knock down grass fire

(Grass fire near Broadview Place credit: Kelly Mondragon)

Colorado Springs Fire Crews are mopping up hot spots from a grass fire on Broadview Place in west Colorado Springs.

#Broadview fire. Crews mopping up hot spots and adding foam to thick scrub oak areas. Unk Cause at this point. pic.twitter.com/RbyFuWLDMG — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2018

White smoke was visible across the westside of Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The half acre fire was stopped after winds died down in the area. No one was hurt and there was no damage to any homes.

Fire crews said the fire was sparked by a bee keeper neighbor who was using a bee smoker. They also said that homeowners in the area followed fire codes and that helped them keep the flames from spreading.