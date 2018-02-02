Quantcast

CSFD crews knock down grass fire - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSFD crews knock down grass fire

Posted: Updated:
Grass fire on 19th (Photo: Kelly Mondragon) Grass fire on 19th (Photo: Kelly Mondragon)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

(Grass fire near Broadview Place credit: Kelly Mondragon)

Colorado Springs Fire Crews are mopping up hot spots from a grass fire on Broadview Place in west Colorado Springs. 

White smoke was visible across the westside of Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. 

The half acre fire was stopped after winds died down in the area. No one was hurt and there was no damage to any homes.

Fire crews said the fire was sparked by a bee keeper neighbor who was using a bee smoker. They also said that homeowners in the area followed fire codes and that helped them keep the flames from spreading.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?