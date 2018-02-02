CO teacher accused of assaulting student who wouldn't stand for pledge

A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Medina has sent a letter home to parents regarding the incident.

The letter states in part, "While I cannot share much information, following an incident today at school, Ms. Smith was placed on paid administrative leave. We are working closely with our partners at the Lafayette Police Department. We believe in due process and therefore ask that everyone respect Ms. Smith’s privacy at this time."

The spokesman for the district said that district policy allows for students to stand or sit for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Lafayette Police Commander Brian Rosipajia has confirmed that they are looking into the allegations, and said the investigation is still in the early stages.