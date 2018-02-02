Several arrested in suspected dog fighting operation

More than a dozen dogs are now in the care of Pueblo Animal Services after several arrests in a suspected dog fighting ring.

The investigation started in January and was initiated by Animal Law Enforcement Officers in the 1400 block of E. Beech Street. Pueblo Police were able to gather enough evidence for a search warrant which was served on Thursday, February 1st.

(73-year-old Jerry Dewayne Grady)

A total of five people were arrested, three were taken into custody on active arrest warrants. Two of the suspects, 73-year-old Jerry Dewayne Grady and 35-year-old Armando Eloy Vigil are charged with animal fighting, which is a class 5 felony.

(35-year-old Armando Eloy Vigil)

The 19 dogs are of varying breeds and will stay with animal services as the case makes its way through the court system.