Bear cubs released into the wild

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is releasing six bear cubs into the wild Friday.
The cubs are going to an undisclosed location in artificial dens on Pikes Peak. The cubs have been tranquilized and will be taken to two different sites on the mountain, where they will spend the remainder of the winter.
While they allowed News 5 to come along for the journey they asked that we not reveal the exact location of the bears for their safety.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
The small town of Mountain View near Lakeside Amusement Park in Jefferson County is known for collecting a lot of speeding tickets.
