Bear cubs released into the wild

EL PASO COUNTY -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is releasing six bear cubs into the wild Friday.

The cubs are going to an undisclosed location in artificial dens on Pikes Peak. The cubs have been tranquilized and will be taken to two different sites on the mountain, where they will spend the remainder of the winter.

While they allowed News 5 to come along for the journey they asked that we not reveal the exact location of the bears for their safety.

