Three felons arrested overnight in Colorado Springs

Around 2 a.m. Thursday night, a CSPD officer observed two suspicious vehicles and potential drug deals in the 1800 block of S. Nevada.

The vehicles split up and were then stopped by multiple officers. During the stops, officers said they arrested one individual for felony warrants and possession of narcotics. A second individual was also arrested for felony warrants, as well as attempt to influence. A third person was arrested during the stops on felony charges for being in possession of a large quantity of stolen ID's, credit cards, and credit profiles.

The names of the individuals arrested are Sarah Hall, Rickey Jones, and John Bucar.

Information on what each individual was arrested for has not been made available.