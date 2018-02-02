Three felons arrested overnight in Colorado Springs

Around 2 a.m. Thursday night, a CSPD officer observed two suspicious vehicles and potential drug deals in the 1800 block of S. Nevada.
The vehicles split up and were then stopped by multiple officers. During the stops, officers said they arrested one individual for felony warrants and possession of narcotics. A second individual was also arrested for felony warrants, as well as attempt to influence. A third person was arrested during the stops on felony charges for being in possession of a large quantity of stolen ID's, credit cards, and credit profiles.
The names of the individuals arrested are Sarah Hall, Rickey Jones, and John Bucar.
Information on what each individual was arrested for has not been made available.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
The small town of Mountain View near Lakeside Amusement Park in Jefferson County is known for collecting a lot of speeding tickets.
