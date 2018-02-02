Chaos erupts in Nassar hearing

Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.



Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.



Prior to the attempted attack, Margraves asked the judge to give him "five minutes in a locked room with this demon" as part of the sentencing.



