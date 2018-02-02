Jury deliberations to continue Monday in re-trial of former Sheriff Maketa

UPDATE: The jury has been dismissed for the day. One juror was absent from the courtroom today, due to their child being sick. The judge wanted to avoid having to bring in a new juror and restart jury deliberations.

The judge stated that if deliberations were to begin again, the jurors would have to dismiss any conclusions they had drawn so far.

The trial will resume at 8:30 Monday morning with the missing juror. The judge called this the "only logical alternative" to restarting jury deliberations.

Jurors will continue deliberations in the corruption trial against former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa. This is his second trial on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, and two counts of official misconduct.

The maximum punishment if convicted of extortion is six years in prison.

Maketa is accused of extortion for allegedly threatening to terminate a multi-million dollar jail health care contract if the company did not fire an employee who supported a candidate for sheriff that Maketa had not endorsed.

Under Colorado law, this is extortion: "A person who threatens a person, or his or her property or reputation, to induce that person to act against his will to do an act or refrain from doing a lawful act commits a class 4 felony." #Maketa #MaketaTrial — Maketa trial (@maketatrial) February 1, 2018

Prosecutors also allege he committed official misconduct by trying to get two sheriff's department employees marked on the Brady list, documents that identify officers who may have credibility problems, based on their support for Sheriff's candidates.

Maketa's first trial in July 2017 ended in a deadlock as jurors acquitted him on three charges but was unable to reach a verdict on the remaining charges.

