Vigil to be held for Kelsie Schelling

It's now approaching five years since Kelsie Schelling disappeared in Pueblo.

With that anniversary approaching, and Schelling still missing, her family, friends, and the Pueblo Police Department are coming together for a prayer vigil.

There are still many questions surrounding the disappearance of Schelling, but those looking for answers may be one step closer to finding them. Her former boyfriend, Donthe Lucas was arrested for first degree murder this past December after several renewed searches for evidence.

It's unclear what investigators found, but police said they did not find a body.

The day she went missing, Schelling found out she was eight weeks pregnant, and was reportedly going to meet up with Lucas.

Lucas' next court appearance is in March. At that time, we could learn when he will go to trial.

The vigil is set for noon on Saturday, at the south side Wal-Mart in Pueblo.