WATCH LIVE: Funeral for fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm

This morning, fallen Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm will be laid to rest.
To honor the 31-year-old deputy, the City of Thornton is encouraging everyone to wear blue today.
The funeral will begin with a procession at 8:45 this morning. The procession begins at I-25 in Thornton and will travel from 104th Avenue to State Highway 7, ending at Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.
The funeral service begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.
News 5 will have full coverage of the proceedings, including a live stream on koaa.com and social media platforms.
Honor Guard members from around the state stand in front of the church in anticipation of the processional’s arrival #gummball #weareadams #honor #respect #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/ZBY3hOc7A2— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 2, 2018
Several agencies here are signing this banner with condolences and words of support for Deputy Gumm’s family and the ACSO. Thank you #GummBall #weareadams #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/Fx388WmCnn— Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) February 2, 2018
