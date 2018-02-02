Friday Morning Forecast: A Bit Warmer Today And Better Through The Weekend!

Today's Forecast:
We start to bring warmer, westerly flow back into Colorado and that means we'll see a warm up in the forecast today! A large, arctic high in the Midwest will be fighting to keep the plains cool but most of the I-25 corridor into the plains should still grab the low to mid 50s with the help of the bit more sunshine. We'll stay dry today and tonight but just know it will be a bit chilly again with lows falling into the low 30s to the mid 20s.
COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 51; Low - 31. Partly cloudy skies with a light breeze. Chilly and clear overnight.
PUEBLO: High - 55; Low - 26. A few clouds and mild temperatures. Very chilly and calm overnight.
CANON CITY: High - 57; Low - 33. Partly cloudy with a light breezy. Cool and a few clouds overnight..
WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 27. Partly cloudy and chilly. Cold and calm overnight.
TRI-LAKES: High - 49-51; Low - 29-32. Partly cloudy and cool. Another chilly and calm night.
PLAINS: High - 53-55; Low - 25-30. Partly cloudy and mild temps. More partly cloudy skies and chilly temps.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 58-60; Low - 31-34. Warm with a bit of sun. Cool and calm tonight.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: The weekend looks dry, but warm! Westerly Chinook flow will take over across southern Colorado and that westerly flow will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s in the region on Saturday! Sunday a cold front will push through the area for the Super Bowl but don't worry, it'll still stay fairly mild with highs near 50 degrees in Colorado Springs and 56 for Pueblo.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
A group of Canon City High School students are calling on their district leaders for change. They're asking for longer lunch times as they say, many of their peers only get 13 minutes to eat.
The small town of Mountain View near Lakeside Amusement Park in Jefferson County is known for collecting a lot of speeding tickets.
