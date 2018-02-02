It's Groundhog Day, will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

UPDATE: Six more weeks of winter!

If you've been disappointed with the mild winter here in Colorado, then you're in luck. Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning, so you know what that means. Six more weeks of winter!

Over the past 30 years, Phil was right 14 times. That means he was wrong 16 times, including last year. At this point, flipping a coin may be just as accurate as Phil.

Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog will soon be back in the spotlight — or will it be the shadows?

It's Groundhog Day, and Punxsutawney Phil will wake from hibernation this morning at Gobbler's Knob in Pennsylvania.

Punxsutawney Phil’s handlers are set to announce at sunrise Friday what kind of weather they say the rodent is predicting for the rest of winter.

Legend has it, if he sees his shadow and hurries back into his burrow on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, expect six more weeks of winter-like weather. If not, expect spring-like temperatures.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside of Punxsutawney. That’s about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times. No records exist for the remaining years.

Last year, Phil was wrong. He saw his shadow, but temperatures ended up being warmer than average across the country.

The announcement is expected around 5:25 a.m. MT.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.