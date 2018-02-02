News 5 at 10:00: Avalanche dogs demonstrate how they save lives

If you have any doubts about the dangers of backcountry sports, this ought to grab your attention: More than 25 people are killed in avalanches every year in the U.S.

Sometimes, the difference between survival and suffocation is a dog.

8-year-old Anchin has spent most of his life up at Monarch Mountain.

He started training for avalanche rescue when he was a puppy, and is now a member of the mountain's ski patrol. He and his handler both completed the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment program, and have been sent on two rescue/recovery missions. Though Anchin has never had to physically dig someone out of an avalanche, he demonstrated his skills for News 5 after one of our reporters agreed to be buried.

Friday at 10 p.m., we'll take you underneath the snow on top of Monarch Mountain, to show you what an actual avalanche rescue looks like. ski patrol has a lot of the life saving gear--like a beacon and shovel-- but dogs have a their own secret weapon.

Plus, we'll also introduce you to the newest member of ski patrol this winter, 1-year-old Glenn.?