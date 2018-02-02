Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

As the mother of a soldier, death was something Stacey Burnham feared for her daughter, the entire time she was serving overseas in Korea.

"It was awful. I couldn't wait until she got home."

She never imagined losing her daughter to suicide.

"This was not even on our radar--not on anyone's radar."

21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.

She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

"She was just a bright light in everyone's world," said Burnham, adding that her Nicole was a true and loyal friend.

She admits Nicole received some help from the Army for depression and anxiety, while in Korea, but suspects cyberbullying is what pushed her daughter over the edge.

"She endured months of battering and bullying from wives of soldiers she was stationed with in Korea."

Burnham says her daughter did make the Army aware of the cyberbullying while she was in Korea, but didn't feel she was offered enough support after the complaint was filed.

She says Nicole made a reference to the cyberbullying the night before she died.

"She posted on social media some of the things that these women said to her--like she deserved to die."

On Thursday morning, her body was transported to DIA--by way of a dignified honors motorcade--so she could be sent back home to Minnesota.

We spoke with her mom just a couple hours after having to pick up her daughter's body.

"This really feels like a fog to me. It got a little bit more real now today picking her up," Burnham told News5.

"There's no words to describe the feeling that you go through losing a child. There are no words."

But there are questions she and her family have for Army officials--though Burnham wasn't comfortable making them public just yet.

"We're meeting with investigators there. And I feel like if I put something like that out there, we might not get the answers."

Fort Carson would not comment on the ongoing investigation, or manner of death, but did release this statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Pvt. Nicole Burnham. We have felt this unexpected and tragic loss across the entire Stagecoach Battalion, and our prayers and condolences go out to Nicole's family."