Cañon City High School students call for longer lunchtimes

A group of Canon City High School students are calling on their district leaders for change.

They're asking for longer lunch times as they say, many of their peers only get 13 minutes to eat.

The students came up with this idea for their senior project in their American Government class, wanting to create real change beyond the classroom, they took it straight to the school board last week.

"The kids at our elementary and middle schools just aren't getting enough time to eat," William Baumchen, a senior said.

"We've heard from a lot of parents and teachers, especially that the kids on elementary and middle school levels don't have enough time," Alyssa Lopez, a senior said.

"No, 20 is not enough," Brandon Elbert, a senior said.

Think about it...

"That 20 minutes of time starts when the bell rings, and ends when the bell rings, it doesn't account for the five minutes of going through the lunch line, you know, the putting their trash away," Baumchen said.

The district wellness policy only requires a 20 minute lunch period but Baumchen says his peers on the elementary and middle school levels are only getting an average of 13 minutes for "seated table time" to eat.

"A decreased academic performance, a lack of attention in the classroom, the list just goes on and on," he said. "If you don't have enough energy to go through the day, then you're not going to do your best."

"They are getting less nutritional value as well as less time to socialize with their friends and be interactive and have a decent lunch time," Elbert said.

While the lunch times vary by school, two middle schools don't even fit the requirement with just 15 minute breaks.

This group of teens wants the requirement changed from 20 to 30 minutes.

"If we can work it out logistically, there's a good opportunity this will happen in our future," Bill Summers, Principal of Canon City High School said.

After hearing their professional presentation, school board member Shad Johnson also believes this could be possible.

"Of course we're going to look at that and of course, we're going to see if there's some opportunity for us to make some adjustments in connection with the information they've presented to us," Johnson said.

Now, the proposal will be reviewed by a committee before the school board can vote on it.

"If I can be a part of change to help better the lives of some middle school and elementary students, that's a really good thing!" Rochella Lamborn, a senior said.

If approved, they plan to extend these lunch times by tacking on a few extra minutes to the end of the school day.

For a look at the full interviews with all four students who proposed this change, click on the video below: