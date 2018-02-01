El Pueblo board to choose new owner to take over ranch facilities

New ownership is on the horizon at what was once the El Pueblo Boys and Girls Ranch.

As News 5 reported in September, the Department of Human Services revoked El Pueblo’s license after reports of abuse and mismanagement.

Since November, the board has taken applications from those interested in the property, including Pueblo County.

Commissioner Terry Hart says, if chosen, a mix of nonprofits could be on the campus creating a one-stop shop for citizens in need.

"We're actually kind of excited to get involved in the conversation and talk about the future of the property, so I'm hoping this is a kind of a win-win in the long run."

The commissioner says the proposal is for the board to directly transfer the property.

A member of the El Pueblo board says interviews will be conducted with finalists in the coming weeks. An announcement is expected in March.