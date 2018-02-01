Controversy brewing in Canon City over proposed riverwalk extension plan

Extending the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail in Fremont County is proving contentious. There is support for adding to the trail, but there is also controversy over finding a route.
The current trail goes seven and a half miles. It runs all the way from Canon City’s west side to the east edge of the city. The plan is to extend the trail another seven plus miles further to the town of Florence.
Multiple routes have been studied. A patchwork of land ownership makes it extremely difficult. Some landowners are consenting to easements and others are saying no to easements for the trail.
Planners have identified a narrow strip of land owned by the local sanitation district as their preferred option. There are sewage lines underground. The problem is, it runs through farmland and the farmer has a lease from the sanitation district. The lease has been in place for decades.
The recreation district has offered to fence the area and create crossings for livestock. Leaders say the trail and farming can coexist. The farmer says it is not that simple. There are access and liability concerns.
The next step in the process is an upcoming vote by leaders of the Sanitation District on whether they will give an okay for parks to put in the trail. The can also vote to leave the deal with the farmer in place.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
