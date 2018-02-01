After tragic accident, UCCS student makes a Paralympic comeback

He's a student at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs and a published author, in addition to training every day at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

Ryan Boyle never imagined he'd be here — especially after a car accident sent him into a coma at the age of 10 in 2003.

"I was a very athletic kid. I love mountain biking above everything else," Boyle told News 5.

It was an accident that shook Ryan to the core. He thought the fun, adventurous life he had dreamed of was over.

"I couldn't even speak for the first 3 weeks, so I had no idea what was going on," Boyle said.

He was hit and dragged some 55 feet by a pickup truck.

Doctors performed emergency brain surgery, actually removing part of his brain in an operation they didn't think he'd survive.

"I was learning how to eat, stand, walk, everything all over again," Boyle said. “And it took a long time.”