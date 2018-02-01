Soldiers perform dignified transfer for Fort Carson soldier who died on post

A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.

Pvt. Nicole Burnham, 21 of Andover, Minnesota, was assigned to the 4th Sustainment Bde., 4th Infantry Division last month. She was found unresponsive on post last Friday morning.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Pvt. Nicole Burnham. We have felt this unexpected and tragic loss across the entire Stagecoach Battalion, and our prayers and condolences go out to Nicole's family," Lt. Col. Michael F. Iannuccilli, commander, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Bde. said.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. No cause of death has been released, and the incident is currently under investigation.