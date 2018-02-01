Soldiers perform dignified transfer for Fort Carson soldier who died on post

A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Pvt. Nicole Burnham, 21 of Andover, Minnesota, was assigned to the 4th Sustainment Bde., 4th Infantry Division last month. She was found unresponsive on post last Friday morning.
"We are deeply saddened by the death of Pvt. Nicole Burnham. We have felt this unexpected and tragic loss across the entire Stagecoach Battalion, and our prayers and condolences go out to Nicole's family," Lt. Col. Michael F. Iannuccilli, commander, 68th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 4th Sustainment Bde. said.
She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. No cause of death has been released, and the incident is currently under investigation.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.