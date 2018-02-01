Fountain Police searching for man wanted for child sex assault

Fountain Police are asking for help to track down a man suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Police are looking for 41-year-old Juan Carlos “Charlie” Villasenor. Villasenor is described as a Hispanic male, 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They said he could be in the Denver area, Greeley, or possibly in Wyoming.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts should call Det. Nicole Carpenter at 719- 382-4230 ,or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.