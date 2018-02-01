First degree murder convicted for April 2017 killing on East Vermijo

DeAndre Vonte Smith was convicted of murder for a shooting on Vermijo Street.

An El Paso County jury has convicted Deandre Vonte Smith on a charge of first degree murder for shooting and killing a father of two outside a home on East Vermijo.

The victim, Alton Joseph Kelly, was found outside the home west of Memorial Park in April 2017.

At the time, Kelly's brother told News 5 that Joseph was shot and killed after some kind of argument earlier that day. Family members said Kelly was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Smith could be sentenced as early as Friday afternoon. A conviction on first degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

