First degree murder convicted for April 2017 killing on East Vermijo

DeAndre Vonte Smith was convicted of murder for a shooting on Vermijo Street. DeAndre Vonte Smith was convicted of murder for a shooting on Vermijo Street.

An El Paso County jury has convicted Deandre Vonte Smith on a charge of first degree murder for shooting and killing a father of two outside a home on East Vermijo.

The victim, Alton Joseph Kelly, was found outside the home west of Memorial Park in April 2017. 

At the time, Kelly's brother told News 5 that Joseph was shot and killed after some kind of argument earlier that day. Family members said Kelly was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Smith could be sentenced as early as Friday afternoon. A conviction on first degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
 

  El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-02-02 01:41:23 GMT

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

  Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-01 05:41:40 GMT

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

  Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-01 02:22:13 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

