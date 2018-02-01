El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

Seventy-five-year-old Billy Jones and 55-year-old Manuel Cisneros were killed in the crash, who were identified as the drivers of the sedan and the truck involved in the crash.

Both died at the scene.

Fountain Police responded to the crash, and are still investigating what caused it. Officers said it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.