All clear given after bomb scare at Cesar Chavez Academy

UPDATE: Pueblo Police said there was no explosive device found at Cesar Chavez Academy. The department said it is all clear.

Students from Cesar Chavez Academy in Pueblo have been moved to Dolores Huerta Prep High due to a bomb scare.

Police said they responded to a reported bomb threat at Cesar Chavez Academy a little after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Capt. Kenny Rider with the Pueblo Police Department said a teacher overheard a male middle school student talking about blowing up the school. The teacher confronted the student, and then became suspicious of the student's backpack due to its weight.

The campus was evacuated as a precaution, and as of 4:15 p.m., the bomb squad is on its way to investigate the backpack.

Pueblo Police and fire units are also on scene keeping everyone away for safety.

Parents are being allowed to pick up their students in an orderly fashion at Dolores Huerta Prep.

(Students from Caesar Chavez Academy await pickup by parents and guardians outside Dolores Huerta Prep)