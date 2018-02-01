Thursday Evening Weather; Dry & Mild indefinitely!

Tonight's Forecast:
A broad eastern Pacific high pressure system aided by a prolonged NW flow from the jet stream...from southern Alaska to SE Colorado, implies not only dry conditions, but mild temperatures too. There's just no way to get either bitter cold down or moisture in. In fact, it might not precipitate here through mid-February! Expect generally partly cloudy skies, chilly nights, and mild days.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 22; High - 55. Partly cloudy tonight, Partly sunny skies Friday.
PUEBLO: Low - 20; High - 58. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.
CANON CITY: Low - 26; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Mostly Sunny Friday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25; High - 48. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 26; High - 50. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.
PLAINS: Low - 22; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 26; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few days ago, it appeared there might be a front pushing clouds and light snow in, for a part of the weekend. It appears less and less likely. We will say, partly sunny skies for both weekend days, but leave the chance for flurries around midday Sunday in, for now. Saturday would be the warmer day, between 55-60, and Sunday cooler, 45-50.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
