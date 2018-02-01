Thursday Evening Weather; Dry & Mild indefinitely!

Tonight's Forecast:

A broad eastern Pacific high pressure system aided by a prolonged NW flow from the jet stream...from southern Alaska to SE Colorado, implies not only dry conditions, but mild temperatures too. There's just no way to get either bitter cold down or moisture in. In fact, it might not precipitate here through mid-February! Expect generally partly cloudy skies, chilly nights, and mild days.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 22; High - 55. Partly cloudy tonight, Partly sunny skies Friday.

PUEBLO: Low - 20; High - 58. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.

CANON CITY: Low - 26; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Mostly Sunny Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25; High - 48. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 26; High - 50. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.

PLAINS: Low - 22; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 26; High - 60. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly to mostly sunny Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A few days ago, it appeared there might be a front pushing clouds and light snow in, for a part of the weekend. It appears less and less likely. We will say, partly sunny skies for both weekend days, but leave the chance for flurries around midday Sunday in, for now. Saturday would be the warmer day, between 55-60, and Sunday cooler, 45-50.