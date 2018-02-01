Friday Evening Weather; Scant Little precipitation in sight

Tonight's Forecast:

The big picture is, a long elongated Northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska to our part of the world, means little change...mild temps...and just occasional bouts of clouds, because even if any storms were caught in this flow, going over multiple mountain ranges between there and here breaks them up anyway. So, until the pattern changes, there is scant little precipitation possible...which is at least through the middle of next week.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 32; High - 58. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.

PUEBLO: Low - 28; High - 65. Mostly clear and not as cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low - 33; High - 63. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29; High - 47. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Partly sunny and mild Saturday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 28; High - 50. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Partly sunny and mild Saturday.

PLAINS: Low - 30; High - 64. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 31; High - 65. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It is a tranquil weekend, with only the possibility of a few flurries Sunday midday. But Saturday is the warmer of the two.