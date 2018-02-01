Friday Evening Weather; Scant Little precipitation in sight

Tonight's Forecast:
The big picture is, a long elongated Northwest flow from the Gulf of Alaska to our part of the world, means little change...mild temps...and just occasional bouts of clouds, because even if any storms were caught in this flow, going over multiple mountain ranges between there and here breaks them up anyway. So, until the pattern changes, there is scant little precipitation possible...which is at least through the middle of next week.
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 32; High - 58. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.
PUEBLO: Low - 28; High - 65. Mostly clear and not as cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.
CANON CITY: Low - 33; High - 63. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.
WOODLAND PARK: Low - 29; High - 47. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Partly sunny and mild Saturday.
TRI-LAKES: Low - 28; High - 50. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Partly sunny and mild Saturday.
PLAINS: Low - 30; High - 64. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.
WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 31; High - 65. Mostly clear and not so cold tonight. Mostly sunny and mild Saturday.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It is a tranquil weekend, with only the possibility of a few flurries Sunday midday. But Saturday is the warmer of the two.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A 21-year-old Fort Carson soldier who died after being found unresponsive on post last Friday was honored with a dignified transfer Thursday.
Chaos erupted in a Michigan courtroom Friday during a sentencing hearing for disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. Randall Margraves, the father of three victims, charged at Nassar after two of his daughters gave their impact statements.
The small town of Mountain View near Lakeside Amusement Park in Jefferson County is known for collecting a lot of speeding tickets.
