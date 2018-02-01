Quantcast

Petitioners want to Stop the Shakedowns

A petitioner with the Stop the Shakedowns campaign gathers signatures in the town of Mountain View, Colorado. A petitioner with the Stop the Shakedowns campaign gathers signatures in the town of Mountain View, Colorado.
The way that governments in Colorado collect money could dramatically change if petitioners pushing a statewide ballot question are successful. The group calls themselves Stop the Shakedowns and their idea would prevent municipal, County and state government from keeping any money collected through the use of fines, penalties and forfeitures.

Instead, campaign manager Steve Kerbel thinks the money should go directly to the crime victims. And where there are no victims, as in the case of speeding tickets, then the money will be donated to charity.

"When you think about it, there's a conflict of interest when related entities make the laws, enforce those laws and then get to keep the money when they enforce the laws," Kerbel said."So, what this does is it removes that conflict of interest."

Tonight on News 5 at 10:00, reporter Andy Koen heads to a small town known for being a big speed trap in the Denver area to hear from petitioners about their proposal.

