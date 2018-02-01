Trump falsely claims most-watched State of Union

President Donald Trump says the ratings for his first State of the Union address this week are "the highest number in history," but that is not true.
Nielsen reports that about 45.6 million tuned in to watch Trump Tuesday night. That's below viewership for President Barack Obama's first State of the Union, which was about 48 million, and Trump's own joint address to Congress last year.
It also trails the 46.8 million viewers who tuned into President Bill Clinton's first State of the Union speech, and the 51.7 million who watched President George W. Bush's 2002 address.
Trump falsely argued last year that his inauguration was the most well-attended one ever.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
