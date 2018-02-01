State weighs whether to let Cotter hand off uranium cleanups

Colorado officials are weighing whether to let Cotter Corp. transfer ownership and responsibility for cleanup of toxic sites to a newly formed local company.
But The Denver Post reports Denver Water, Arvada Utilities and community activists are challenging the deal. State officials say if they let Cotter walk away, Colorado could lose if the new company fails to get very difficult cleanup jobs done.
Cotter for decades has wrestled with Colorado health and natural resources officials over cleanups at Cotter's Schwartzwalder Mine west of Denver and a uranium mill site along the Arkansas River near Canon City.
Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety Director Ginny Brannon says officials are evaluating Cotter's proposed deal and discussing it with utilities.
Cotter officials declined to discuss the deal in the works.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
