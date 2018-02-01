All 30 MLB ballparks to have expanded netting by opening day

All 30 major league ballparks will have expanded protective netting that reaches to at least the far ends of each dugout by opening day.
Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday ahead of an owner's meeting later in the day.
MLB issued recommendations for protective netting or screens in December 2015, encouraging teams to have it in place between the ends of the dugouts closest to home plate. The push for an expansion increased last year after a series of spectator injuries.
A boy was struck on the head by a portion of Chris Carter's broken bat at Yankee Stadium on May 25, and a fan sitting beyond the first-base dugout was hit by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Aaron Judge on July 25. A young girl was injured by a 105 mph foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier on Sept. 20 and was hospitalized.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
