Colorado updates climate plan targeting greenhouse gases

Colorado has released an update of its state climate plan that includes additional steps to limit greenhouse gases and to prepare for potential impacts from global warming.
Gov. John Hickenlooper announced the update Wednesday at a symposium on clean energy and climate change.
The revision calls for a new rule on reporting on greenhouse gas emissions that mirrors a federal rule, working with utilities to increase the use of renewable energy and building more charging stations for electric vehicles.
It also calls for research into links between climate change and insect-born diseases and heat-related illnesses.
The update proposes that climate variability be included in statewide water planning and using forest management practices that reduce wildfires, improve wildlife habitat and capture and store carbon that might otherwise be released into the atmosphere.
The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.
One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday. The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.
Two people are dead after a crash at Highway 85 and Duckwood Rd.in Fountain. Police and emergency equipment are currently on the scene. Avoid the area.
