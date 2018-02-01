Quantcast

Multiple agencies involved in DUI campaign on Super Bowl Sunday - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Multiple agencies involved in DUI campaign on Super Bowl Sunday

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
COLORADO -

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, multiple law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado will join together for an impaired driving education campaign.

As part of the campaign, the McDivitt Law Firm has volunteered to sponsor a Safe Ride Home program that Sunday evening. The program will be available from 8 p.m. to midnight in the following cities:

  • Fremont County Cab Service – Canon City, CO
  • City Cab – Pueblo, CO
  • zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) – Colorado Springs, CO

Those choosing to take advantage of the program just need to say, "It's on McDivitt," and their ride is free. Passengers are encouraged to tip their drivers though. The campaign said that rides will only be given to people going home, not to another bar or drinking establishment. They also wanted to stress that due to the potential of high demand, rides may not be guaranteed for everyone.

As part of the event, participating law enforcement agencies will meet on Sunday for a speech by a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Following the speech, officers will set up a sobriety checkpoint in Canon City.

The sobriety checkpoint will be manned by officers trained in field sobriety testing, as well as a drug recognition expert. The participating agencies have also said that officers will be patrolling Fremont, Custer, Pueblo, and El Paso Counties looking for impaired drivers.

The following agencies will be participating in the campaign:

  • 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
  • Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
  • Fremont County Coroner’s Office
  • Custer County Sheriff’s Office
  • Canon City Police Department
  • Florence Police Department
  • Colorado State Patrol
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    El Paso County coroner identifies victims in double-fatal crash

    Thursday, February 1 2018 8:41 PM EST2018-02-02 01:41:23 GMT

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

    The coroner's office identified two victims in a deadly crash Wednesday morning near the intersection of S. Highway 85 and Duckwood Road.

  • Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Super security starts at NORAD/Northcom

    Thursday, February 1 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-01 05:41:40 GMT

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

    One of the most important missions in the run up to the NFL's biggest game, has been in the planning stages for months now. And the epicenter of security for this international event is at NORAD, Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.

  • Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Major illegal marijuana bust in El Paso County

    Wednesday, January 31 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-01 02:22:13 GMT

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    El Paso County Sheriff's deputies and federal authorities conducted a big marijuana bust Wednesday.  The drug bust was at a rural farmhouse off Judge Orr Road in El Paso County. 60 illegal marijuana plants were recovered in a building off the house, according to sheriff deputies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?