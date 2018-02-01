Multiple agencies involved in DUI campaign on Super Bowl Sunday

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, multiple law enforcement agencies across Southern Colorado will join together for an impaired driving education campaign.

As part of the campaign, the McDivitt Law Firm has volunteered to sponsor a Safe Ride Home program that Sunday evening. The program will be available from 8 p.m. to midnight in the following cities:

Fremont County Cab Service – Canon City, CO

City Cab – Pueblo, CO

zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) – Colorado Springs, CO

Those choosing to take advantage of the program just need to say, "It's on McDivitt," and their ride is free. Passengers are encouraged to tip their drivers though. The campaign said that rides will only be given to people going home, not to another bar or drinking establishment. They also wanted to stress that due to the potential of high demand, rides may not be guaranteed for everyone.

As part of the event, participating law enforcement agencies will meet on Sunday for a speech by a member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Following the speech, officers will set up a sobriety checkpoint in Canon City.

The sobriety checkpoint will be manned by officers trained in field sobriety testing, as well as a drug recognition expert. The participating agencies have also said that officers will be patrolling Fremont, Custer, Pueblo, and El Paso Counties looking for impaired drivers.

The following agencies will be participating in the campaign: